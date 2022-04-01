The new Alaskan Command 75th Anniversary commemorative plaque is revealed during the 75th anniversary celebration of ALCOM on January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The plaque will be displayed on the ALCOM building at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7004586
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-SI716-1048
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years
