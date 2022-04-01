Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years

The new Alaskan Command 75th Anniversary commemorative plaque is revealed during the 75th anniversary celebration of ALCOM on January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The plaque will be displayed on the ALCOM building at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

