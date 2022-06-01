Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years

Photo By Senior Airman Jordan Smith | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander of the Alaskan North American...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jordan Smith | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander of Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander of the 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, right, poses with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Wayne Don, director of joint staff for the Alaska National Guard, during the 75th anniversary celebration of ALCOM on January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The ALCOM anniversary was celebrated by the revealing of a commemorative plaque that will be displayed on the ALCOM building at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska–Alaskan Command celebrated its 75th anniversary January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The event was hosted by ALCOM’s current commander, Lt. Gen. David Krumm, and attended by two guest speakers, ALCOM commander from 1992 to 1994, retired Gen. Joseph W. Ralston and Director of Joint Staff for the Alaska National Guard, Brig. Gen. Wayne Don. Their words were followed by the unveiling of a new commemorative plaque that will be displayed on the ALCOM building.



“Whenever you have achievement over a long period of time, sometimes you lose sight of all the wonderful things that have occurred,” said Krumm. “When you go back and look at the 75-year history of ALCOM, you realize how many significant events this command has been a part of. To take some time and think about how we are part of that great legacy, I think [celebrating is] absolutely appropriate.”



ALCOM was established in 1947 to provide unity of command in the effort to defend and protect the North American region, and provide humanitarian support to Alaskan neighbors. Today, Alaska continues to be a strategic location, and ALCOM’s leadership in joint training, homeland defense, civil support, mission assurance, humanitarian services, and security cooperation to defend the United States is crucial.



Building on the deep history of, and retaining a strong relationship with, Alaska Natives also remains a priority and is vital to the Department of Defense in accomplishing the mission in Alaska.



“I was glad to be invited, and to talk specifically about the [Alaska] Territorial Guard’s contribution to the Alaskan Command,” said Don. “It’s important to me because I have a personal connection to the Territorial Guard… Both of my grandparents and a lot of my uncles served in the Territorial Guard, and I think it’s important to recognize [the ATG] in the broader history of the Alaskan Command.”



The Alaska Territorial Guard was detailed in 1942, and along with the United States Army 1st Battalion 297th Infantry, formed the basis for the current Alaska National Guard.



ALCOM is headquartered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and falls under U.S. Northern Command as a subordinate unified command.



“The people here, the mission that we get to do, the fact that I get to be part of an organization with an incredible history and a promising future, is one of the biggest honors of my life,” said Krumm.