    Yokota hits a snowfall [Image 6 of 8]

    Yokota hits a snowfall

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron de-ices a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The de-icer uses heated water mixed with glycol to defrost ice and prevent future ice from forming on the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hits a snowfall [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

