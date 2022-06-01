An Airman assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron de-ices a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The de-icer uses heated water mixed with glycol to defrost ice and prevent future ice from forming on the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7004560
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-PM645-0094
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hits a snowfall [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT