A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. Heavy snowfall hit Yokota and the Kanto Plain, accumulating 10 centimeters of snow in the evening, a level unseen in the past four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|01.06.2022
|01.06.2022 19:27
|7004557
|220107-F-PM645-0122
|3600x2400
|4.85 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|1
|0
This work, Yokota hits a snowfall [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
