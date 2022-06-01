Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hits a snowfall [Image 1 of 8]

    Yokota hits a snowfall

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron de-ices a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. Heavy snowfall hit Yokota and the Kanto Plain, accumulating 10 centimeters of snow in the evening, a level unseen in the past four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 19:27
    Photo ID: 7004556
    VIRIN: 220107-F-PM645-0063
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hits a snowfall [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall
    Yokota hits a snowfall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    de-icing
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT