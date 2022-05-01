USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot and Flight Operations

220105-N-HD110-1575

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 5, 2022) -- Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kendrick Miller observes Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Dowdee signal to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022
Location: CARIBBEAN SEA