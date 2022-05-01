Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot and Flight Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot and Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220105-N-HD110-1542
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 5, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Dowdee directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as it takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 14:33
    Photo ID: 7004368
    VIRIN: 220105-N-HD110-1542
    Resolution: 6333x3722
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot and Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight operations
    HSC-22
    USS Milwaukee
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

