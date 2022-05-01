220105-N-HD110-1465

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 5, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Dowdee observes Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Daimein Day, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, direct an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as it takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 14:33 Photo ID: 7004367 VIRIN: 220105-N-HD110-1465 Resolution: 5471x3876 Size: 2.12 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot and Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.