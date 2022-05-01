USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot and Flight Operations

220105-N-HD110-1315

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 5, 2022) -- Chief Gunner’s Mate David Wilkens reloads an M240B machine gun during a gun shoot aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 5, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 Photo ID: 7004366