    15th Wing Leadership serves Christmas eve lunch [Image 5 of 6]

    15th Wing Leadership serves Christmas eve lunch

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    15th Wing Leadership serves airmen Christmas eve lunch at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, December 24, 2021. Leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam served airmen and their families lunch on Christmas eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Denise Guiao-Corpuz)

    Leadership
    Christmas
    JBPHH
    USAF

