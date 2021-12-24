15th Wing Leadership serves Christmas eve lunch

Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander and his wife, Lisa Dobbels greet airmen on Christmas eve at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Dec. 24, 2021. Leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam served airmen and their families lunch on Christmas eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Denise Guiao-Corpuz)

