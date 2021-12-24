15th Wing Leadership serves Christmas eve lunch

15th Wing Leadership serves airmen and families Christmas eve lunch at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Dec. 24, 2021. Leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were stationed at different sections of the dining facility to serve airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Denise Guiao-Corpuz)

