Col. Stephanie Ku , 15th Medical Group commander slices ham at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Dec. 24, 2021. Leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam served airmen and their families lunch on Christmas eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Denise Guiao-Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7004336
|VIRIN:
|211224-F-XV743-0018
|Resolution:
|3896x2808
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing Leadership serves Christmas eve lunch [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT