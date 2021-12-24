Tech. Sgt. Tanika Case, 647th Force Support Squadron food service supervisor, 1st Lieutenant Chelsea Grimson, 647th Force Support Squadron flight commander, and Staff Sgt. India Dorsey, Quality Assuarance NCOIC, prepare to serve airmen Christmas eve lunch at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 24, 2021. Leaders from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam served airmen and their families lunch on Christmas eve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Denise Guiao-Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7004340
|VIRIN:
|211224-F-XV743-0067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.48 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing Leadership serves Christmas eve lunch [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
