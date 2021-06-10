Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Tato, a 35th Maintenance Squadron test cell noncommissioned officer in charge, presents coins to the members of the Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. The purpose of the council is to serve as a bridge between the base and its surrounding communities, while deepening the mayors’ understanding of the Misawa AB mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Local Mayers
    Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council

