    Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.07.2021

    Story by Senior Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council visited Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021.

    The Misawa AB Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council, established in 1979, is comprised of mayors from nine municipalities neighboring the base. The purpose of the council is to serve as a bridge between the base and its surrounding communities, while deepening their understanding of Misawa AB.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 00:53
    Story ID: 412515
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Local Mayers
    Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council

