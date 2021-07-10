Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base

The Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council visited Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021.



The Misawa AB Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council, established in 1979, is comprised of mayors from nine municipalities neighboring the base. The purpose of the council is to serve as a bridge between the base and its surrounding communities, while deepening their understanding of Misawa AB.

