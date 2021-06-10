Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Yutaka Yoshida, Rokunohe town mayor, puts on ear protection at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. Mr. Yoshida is a part of the Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council. The council members visited Misawa AB to familiarize themselves with the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 00:53
    Photo ID: 7002704
    VIRIN: 211006-F-SA178-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Local Mayers
    Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council

