The Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine run at full afterburner at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. The council members visit the “Hush House” where F-16 Fighting Falcons are built and repaired to support the constant flying mission of five squadrons across three wings in the Indo-Pacific region-the 35th, 51st and the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7002702
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-SA178-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base
