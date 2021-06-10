The Misawa Air Base Neighboring Communities’ Liaison Coordination Council watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine run at full afterburner at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2021. The council members visit the “Hush House” where F-16 Fighting Falcons are built and repaired to support the constant flying mission of five squadrons across three wings in the Indo-Pacific region-the 35th, 51st and the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 00:53 Photo ID: 7002702 VIRIN: 211006-F-SA178-1009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.93 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local Mayors Visit Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.