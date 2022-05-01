Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy

Congresswoman Betty McCollum, representative for Minnesota’s 4th congressional district, attends Overview Mission Brief given by Task Force McCoy’s command and staff at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2022. The Task Force commanding general and staff briefed McCullom on donations, medical care, and dining facilities for the Afghan guests. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

