    Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy [Image 4 of 6]

    Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Marina Azimi, left, a contractor with Mission Essential Personnel, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, center, Task Force McCoy’s commanding general, and an Afghan woman, right, conversate about different types of yarn at a town hall in the Women’s Tea Room at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2022. Azimi translated for Congresswoman Betty McCollum during her visit to TF McCoy. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 20:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

