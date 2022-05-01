Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy [Image 2 of 6]

    Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum, left, representative for Minnesota’s 4th congressional district, conversates with an Afghan contractor during a town hall in the Women’s Tea Room at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2022. The women’s tea room is a location specified for women at McCoy to come together, drink tea, and crochet. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 20:44
    Photo ID: 7002222
    VIRIN: 220105-A-KC249-1123
    Resolution: 4590x3059
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

