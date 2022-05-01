U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum, left, representative for Minnesota’s 4th congressional district, conversates with an Afghan contractor during a town hall in the Women’s Tea Room at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2022. The women’s tea room is a location specified for women at McCoy to come together, drink tea, and crochet. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022 
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Yesenia Barajas