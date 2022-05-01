Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy

Congresswoman Betty McCollum, left, representative for Minnesota’s 4th congressional district, listens to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, right, Task Force McCoy’s commanding general, Operation Allies Welcome intent at an Overview Mission Brief at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2022. The resettlement process and programs were discussed throughout the briefings of the Task Force commander and staff. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US