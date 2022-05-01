Congresswoman Betty McCollum Visits Task Force McCoy

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, center left, Task Force McCoy commanding general, and Congresswoman Betty McCollum, center right, representative for Minnesota’s 4th congressional district, observe Afghan women crochet during a town hall in the Women’s Tea Room at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2022. The Afghan women individually introduced themselves to McCollum and spoke about their ambitions, courage and future. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

