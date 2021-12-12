Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Nesvik shakes hands with former Wyoming Governor David Freudenthal at Nesvik’s retirement ceremony on December 12, 2021, at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. Nesvik and Freudenthal developed a close friendship during their terms in the offices they held. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham)

