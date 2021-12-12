Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony

Brig. Gen. Nesvik shakes hands with former Wyoming Governor David Freudenthal at Nesvik’s retirement ceremony on December 12, 2021, at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. Nesvik and Freudenthal developed a close friendship during their terms in the offices they held. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham)
|12.12.2021
|01.04.2022 16:57
|7001612
|211212-Z-CY731-0114
|5729x3819
|11.32 MB
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|0
|0
