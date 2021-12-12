Wyoming Army National Guard commander change of command

Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik relinquishes command as Assistant Adjutant General to Maj. Gen. Greg Porter at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. Dec. 12, 2021. Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire and Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt stand ready to receive the flag during the ceremony. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham).
|12.12.2021
|01.04.2022 16:57
|7001607
|211212-Z-CY731-0029
|6720x4480
|17.93 MB
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|1
|0
