Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik encases the 1-Star flag that was given to him upon his promotion to brigadier general on December 12, 2021, at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. When a general officer retires, their flag is retired with them. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7001611
|VIRIN:
|211212-Z-CY731-0038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.77 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Travis Burnham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
