Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony

Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik encases the 1-Star flag that was given to him upon his promotion to brigadier general on December 12, 2021, at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. When a general officer retires, their flag is retired with them. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham)

