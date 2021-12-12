Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony

Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik is award the Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Greg Porter for his service in the Wyoming Army National Guard on December 12, 2021, at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. Nesvik retired after 35 years of service to the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham)

