Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik is given his wings at his retirement ceremony, by his brother Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Nesvik n December 12, 2021, at Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. When Brig. Gen. Nesvik first entered the Wyoming Army National Guard he was in an aviation unit, but had never received his wings for completing the proper training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Travis Burnham)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7001613
|VIRIN:
|211212-Z-CY731-0129
|Resolution:
|5856x3904
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Brian Nevik's retirement ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Travis Burnham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
