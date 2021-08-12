Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th SFAB Advisors receive COVID-19 booster in Bangladesh [Image 4 of 4]

    5th SFAB Advisors receive COVID-19 booster in Bangladesh

    BANGLADESH

    12.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Trimmer receives his COVID-19 booster shot at U.S. Embassy Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 7, 2021. Team 5311 helped process over 120 COVID-19 boosters to U.S. Embassy employees and staff during its time in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

    Advisors from Team 5311 traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh to participate in the Victory Day cultural program to build relationships with Bangladeshi Army counterparts. Team 5311 is the first SFAB team to travel to Bangladesh and meet with US Country Team members. Team 5311’s partnership will continue with the Bangladesh Army and USCT in preparation for exercise Tiger Lightning 2022 later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7000794
    VIRIN: 211208-A-ZZ999-304
    Resolution: 2999x2970
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFAB Advisors receive COVID-19 booster in Bangladesh [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th SFAB visits Bangladesh
    5th SFAB travels to Bangladesh for Victory Day Parade celebration
    The 5th SFAB participates in Victory Day Parade in Bangladesh
    5th SFAB Advisors receive COVID-19 booster in Bangladesh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A 5th SFAB Team participates in Bij&ocirc;y Dib&ocirc;sh in Bangladesh

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bangladesh
    US Army
    victory parade
    SFAB
    5th SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT