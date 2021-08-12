5th SFAB Advisors receive COVID-19 booster in Bangladesh

Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Trimmer receives his COVID-19 booster shot at U.S. Embassy Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 7, 2021. Team 5311 helped process over 120 COVID-19 boosters to U.S. Embassy employees and staff during its time in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



Advisors from Team 5311 traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh to participate in the Victory Day cultural program to build relationships with Bangladeshi Army counterparts. Team 5311 is the first SFAB team to travel to Bangladesh and meet with US Country Team members. Team 5311’s partnership will continue with the Bangladesh Army and USCT in preparation for exercise Tiger Lightning 2022 later this year.

