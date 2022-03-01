A 5th SFAB Team participates in Bijôy Dibôsh in Bangladesh

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. John Garrity and Staff Sgt. Tony Laureano observe the rehearsal for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. John Garrity and Staff Sgt. Tony Laureano observe the rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade honoring the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 12, 2021. Advisors from Team 5311 traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh to participate in the Victory Day cultural program to build relationships with Bangladeshi Army counterparts. Team 5311’s partnership will continue with the Bangladesh Army in preparation for exercise Tiger Lightning 2022 later this year. see less | View Image Page

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- A Maneuver Advisor Team with Force Package 22-1, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participated in Bijôy Dibôsh, or the Victory Day Parade, Dec. 16, 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh celebrating Bangladesh’s 50 years of Independence.



The 5th SFAB’s MAT 5311 was provided a tour of the country led by Maj. K. M Ariful Islam of the 14th Independent Engineer Brigade, Bangladesh Army.



The 5th SFAB Advisors had the privilege of joining their partners in viewing historical sites such as the Liberation War Museum, the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, and the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, Bangladesh.



“It is indescribable to see how much this country has had to persevere, but also incredible to see how much it has grown,” MAT 5311 Team Leader Capt. Alexander Watkins, said. “For a country celebrating 50 years, only a generation before myself, its history and sense of self pride is overflowing”.



Joined in the Victory Day Parade by forces from Bhutan, India, Russia and Mexico, MAT 5311 was able to represent the United States of America’s continued and growing relationship with its Bangladeshi partners.



Additionally, MAT 5311 had the unique opportunity to receive and assist in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine booster with U.S. Embassy staff.



With Advisors employed across the globe in the midst of an ever-changing pandemic, MAT 5311 helped play a critical role in the fight to eradicate the virus.



Watkins shared how participating in the parade shows how 5th SFAB is committed to partnering with the Bangladesh Armed Forces over the next few months as part of the Indo-PACOM strategy of strengthening partnerships with allies to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region.



“The Team would like to extend our warmest thanks to everyone that has assisted in giving us the opportunity to show our support to the People of Bangladesh in this joyous occasion," Watkins said. "To the People of Bangladesh, members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, United States Ambassador Earl Miller, and the US Embassy staff, thank you and we look forward to our continued partnership.”