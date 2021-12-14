Staff Sgt. Daniel Rocha walks with a Bangladesh Army Soldier at the National Martyr’s Memorial in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 14, 2021. The National Martyr’s memorial honors those who died in the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971.



Advisors from Team 5311 traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh to participate in the Victory Day cultural program to build relationships with Bangladeshi Army counterparts. Team 5311’s partnership will continue with the Bangladesh Army in preparation for exercise Tiger Lightning 2022 later this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7000787 VIRIN: 211214-A-ZZ999-425 Resolution: 2694x3749 Size: 1.94 MB Location: BD Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th SFAB visits Bangladesh [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.