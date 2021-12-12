Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFAB travels to Bangladesh for Victory Day Parade celebration

    5th SFAB travels to Bangladesh for Victory Day Parade celebration

    BANGLADESH

    12.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. John Garrity and Staff Sgt. Tony Laureano observe the rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade honoring the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 12, 2021.

    Advisors from Team 5311 traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh to participate in the Victory Day cultural program to build relationships with Bangladeshi Army counterparts. Team 5311’s partnership will continue with the Bangladesh Army in preparation for exercise Tiger Lightning 2022 later this year.

    Bangladesh
    US Army
    Victory Day
    SFAB
    5th SFAB

