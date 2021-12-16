Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 5th SFAB participates in Victory Day Parade in Bangladesh [Image 3 of 4]

    The 5th SFAB participates in Victory Day Parade in Bangladesh

    BANGLADESH

    12.16.2021

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Alexander Watkins salutes the reviewing stand during the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh’s Victory Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 16, 2021. The celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Victory Day included delegations from six countries as well as contingents from every branch of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division. The reviewing stand included the Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff, the President of Bangladesh, and the President of India.

    Advisors from Team 5311 traveled to Dhaka, Bangladesh to participate in the Victory Day cultural program to build relationships with Bangladeshi Army counterparts. Team 5311’s partnership will continue with the Bangladesh Army in preparation for exercise Tiger Lightning 2022 later this year.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:44
    Location: BD
    Bangladesh
    US Army
    SFAB
    5th SFAB
    Bijôy Dibôsh

