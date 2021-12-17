P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

Senior Airman Kaylah Williams, Peterson-Schriever Garrison religious affairs, pins a white rope on Airman 1st Class Leanna Duran, 21st Security Forces Squadron unit scheduler, during the first White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The program is a volunteer opportunity for Airmen and Guardians, E-4 and below, to serve as a chapel-based resource at the peer-level in the P-S GAR community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)

