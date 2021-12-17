PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Janis Thomas, Peterson-Schriever Garrison chaplain, addresses the audience during the inaugural White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The program is structured to build spiritual, emotional and mental resilience in the base communities while also strengthening leadership skills for those who volunteer to serve as White Ropes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7000729 VIRIN: 211217-F-TI421-1001 Resolution: 2418x3385 Size: 8.5 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.