Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program [Image 2 of 4]

    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --
    Members of Flight 22 Alpha pose for a group photo after the inaugural White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chaplain Corps team inducted 27 Airmen and Guardians into the newly implemented program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:17
    Photo ID: 7000728
    VIRIN: 211217-F-TI421-1004
    Resolution: 4228x2378
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program
    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program
    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program
    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson Space Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT