PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --
Members of Flight 22 Alpha pose for a group photo after the inaugural White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chaplain Corps team inducted 27 Airmen and Guardians into the newly implemented program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7000728
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-TI421-1004
|Resolution:
|4228x2378
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program
LEAVE A COMMENT