P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

Members of Flight 22 Alpha pose for a group photo after the inaugural White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chaplain Corps team inducted 27 Airmen and Guardians into the newly implemented program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)

