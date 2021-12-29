P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chaplain Corps inducted 27 Airmen and Guardians into the new White Rope Leadership Program at the Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021.



The White Rope Leadership Program is a volunteer opportunity for Airmen and Guardians, E-4 and below, to serve as a chapel-based resource at the peer level in the P-S GAR community.



The program is structured to build spiritual, emotional and mental resilience in the base communities while also strengthening leadership skills for those who volunteer to serve as White Ropes.



“The purpose is two-fold,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Janis Thomas, P-S GAR chaplain. “The White Ropes benefit from the leadership development and character development, while [the chaplain corps] establishes liaisons and connection points throughout the community.”



The concept of White Ropes was initially introduced at U.S. Air Force technical school, but the P-S GAR Chaplain Corps wanted to continue the initiative locally.



“We're actually one of the first bases to put this on so it's really exciting for us,” said Senior Airman Kaylah Williams, P-S GAR religious affairs. “We're really trying to cultivate a better environment.”



The Flight 22 Alpha inductees will continue to receive confidentiality training from chapel staff, become more familiar with base helping agencies, and learn about Sexual Assault and Prevention Response and suicide prevention measures to better support the P-S GAR community.



White Ropes can be recognized by their white aiguillette, or rope, pinned on the right shoulder of their uniform, and are expected to complete at least 10 hours of off-duty volunteer work. They must also attend monthly meetings, leadership development courses and character-building training as part of a six-month commitment with the option of continuing the program for a full year.



U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, P-S GAR commander, offered closing remarks at the inaugural ceremony.



“What you have decided to do, as a volunteer, is the epitome of service before self – to help out your fellow Guardians and Airmen,” said Warakomski. “You’re on the ground floor of something great. You have a chance to shape it each and every day, and I have the utmost faith and trust that you'll do just that.”



The next White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony will take place in June 2022. Active Duty members may contact the chapel for additional information on volunteering and the application process.



“We’re changing the culture,” said Thomas. “My hope and vision of the program is that when Airmen and Guardians are struggling and realize things are not okay, that they have someone to talk to.”

