    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program [Image 1 of 4]

    P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --
    U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, offers closing remarks during the inaugural White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The next induction ceremony will take place June 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)

