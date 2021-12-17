PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, offers closing remarks during the inaugural White Rope Leadership Program induction ceremony at Peterson Chapel on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. The next induction ceremony will take place June 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7000727 VIRIN: 211217-F-TI421-1003 Resolution: 4165x3332 Size: 7.56 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-S GAR Chaplain Corps introduces White Rope program [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.