    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 9 of 13]

    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    From left, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Huber, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones, Staff Sgt. Vergia Farrow, Col. Alan Gronewold and Command Sgt. Maj. Refugio Rosas pose for a photo in front of the Task Force Phoenix T-wall at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 6999903
    VIRIN: 211228-A-DP660-178
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    camp buehring

    combat aviation brigade

    army aviation

    California National Guard

    t-wall

    kuwait

    national guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    Task Force Phoenix

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Cal Guard

    CJTF-OIR

    Task Force Spartan Shield

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve

