From left, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Huber, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones, Staff Sgt. Vergia Farrow, Col. Alan Gronewold and Command Sgt. Maj. Refugio Rosas pose for a photo in front of the Task Force Phoenix T-wall at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)
This work, Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
