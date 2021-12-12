Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 7 of 13]

    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Progress is being made on the Task Force Phoenix T-wall at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 04:49
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    camp buehring

    combat aviation brigade

    army aviation

    California National Guard

    t-wall

    kuwait

    national guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    Task Force Phoenix

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Cal Guard

    CJTF-OIR

    Task Force Spartan Shield

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve

