Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones, left, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company), 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), puts the finishing touches on the Task Force Phoenix T-wall at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|6999902
|VIRIN:
|211225-A-DP660-082
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
