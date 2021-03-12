Staff Sgt. Vergia Farrow, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, works on the Task Force Phoenix T-wall at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|6999896
|VIRIN:
|211203-X-AB013-0003
|Resolution:
|1080x1440
|Size:
|283.87 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 13 of 13]
