Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 3 of 13]

    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Vergia Farrow, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, works on the Task Force Phoenix T-wall at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 04:49
    Photo ID: 6999896
    VIRIN: 211203-X-AB013-0003
    Resolution: 1080x1440
    Size: 283.87 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural
    Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    camp buehring

    combat aviation brigade

    army aviation

    California National Guard

    t-wall

    kuwait

    national guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    Task Force Phoenix

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Cal Guard

    CJTF-OIR

    Task Force Spartan Shield

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT