Task Force Phoenix marks 2021 deployment with T-wall mural

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jones, left, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Staff Sgt. Vergia Farrow, with HHC, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, pose for a photo on the Task Force Phoenix T-wall on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Sgt. 1st Class Jones and Staff Sgt. Farrow worked long hours to complete the mural. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 04:50
|Photo ID:
|6999905
|VIRIN:
|211228-A-DP660-366
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
