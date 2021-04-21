Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers [Image 3 of 6]

    High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers taking the Army 12B10 combat engineer qualification course train with high explosives April 21, 2021, at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls, Ohio. Coming from all components of the Army, including the active duty, the Soldiers undergo this training as part of the course conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6999332
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-OD179-1145
    Resolution: 3015x2013
    Size: 870.65 KB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    explosives
    combat engineer
    training
    National Guard
    Camp James A. Garfield

