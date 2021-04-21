High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers

Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Fry, an instructor for the 12B10 combat engineer qualification course, holds C-4 explosive, April 21, 2021, at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls, Ohio. Soldiers taking the course learn skills to come up with quick and creative engineering solutions and are trained to properly handle high explosives.

