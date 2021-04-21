Soldiers taking the Army 12B10 combat engineer qualification course train with high explosives April 21, 2021, at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls, Ohio. Coming from all components of the Army, including the active duty, the Soldiers undergo this training as part of the course conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute). (Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6999335 VIRIN: 210421-Z-OD179-1170 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 4.32 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.