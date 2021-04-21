A Soldier lifts a sandbag during the Army 12B10 combat engineer qualification course April 21, 2021, at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls, Ohio. This training teaches combat engineers to construct bridges, clear barriers with explosives and detect and avoid mines and other environmental hazards.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6999331 VIRIN: 210421-Z-OD179-1132 Resolution: 2445x1633 Size: 1.14 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.