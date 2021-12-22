High explosives training at Camp James A. Garfield helps prepare future Army combat engineers

Photo By Spc. Jessica Silhavy | Soldiers taking the Army 12B10 combat engineer qualification course train with high...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jessica Silhavy | Soldiers taking the Army 12B10 combat engineer qualification course train with high explosives April 21, 2021, at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, near Newton Falls, Ohio. Coming from all components of the Army, including the active duty, the Soldiers undergo this training as part of the course conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers get hands-on high explosives training as part of the 12B10 combat engineer qualification course conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center.



Throughout the year, Soldiers from all components of the Army, including the active duty, are able to train at this facility in Northeast Ohio, within an environment that simulates realistic battle conditions. Through this course, Soldiers learn the skills to become effective combat engineers with the ability to come up with quick and creative engineering solutions to challenges or obstacles. These Soldiers walk away from this training with the knowledge to succeed as combat engineers.



Combat engineers, commonly referred to as “12 Bravos,” referring to their military occupational specialty, or MOS, classification, are proficient in mobility, countermobility, engineering and survival. They serve, assist or supervise teams while dealing with rough terrain and generally in combat situations.



For the past several years, Camp James A. Garfield has been undergoing major infrastructure improvements on its path to becoming a world-class training center. The facility just recently began supporting high explosives training. Previously, Soldiers had to travel to other locations across the United States in order to complete the required hands-on portion of the combat engineer qualification training.



Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Fry, a 12B course instructor, said there is more time to complete additional training now that the hands-on portion can be completed on site. This allows for Soldiers to be better prepared to go out into the field and execute missions safely and effectively, and gives them even more tools and resources to be ready for any mission.



“One of our primary roles as combat engineers is clearing obstacles for the rest of the force to be able to move through,” Fry said. “The Soldiers that are coming here are getting training that could potentially save lives.”



The 12B qualification course is one of several conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th RTI, based in Columbus, Ohio. Other courses include officer candidate school, warrant officer candidate school, the motor transport operator course, carpentry/masonry specialist course and Basic Leader Course.



Camp James A. Garfield is an Ohio Army National Guard training site in Portage and Trumbull counties that consists of about 21,000 acres, with various small arms weapons ranges and permanent facilities to support individual and collective training events for Army and other Department of Defense units.