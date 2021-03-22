Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes

    Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Maj. Gen. John Degoes, 59th Medical Wing Commander, Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director, and Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd Training Wing Commander, pose for a photo at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2021. Place and Degoes visited Sheppard to answer questions for the 82nd Medical Group as they will be transitioning to the DHA. The DHA's vision is for an integrated, highly-reliable system of medical training, readiness and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:01
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    This work, Place: MHS supports military's ability to have overmatch against foes [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd MDG
    Sheppard AFB
    consolidation
    Defense health agency
    medical all-call

